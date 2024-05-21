Evan Hansen: Teenager found with serious injuries near tunnel dies - police investigate 'unexplained death'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have launched an investigation after a teenager with serious injuries died in South Tyneside. Evan Hansen, 17, was understood to be walking along the side of the A19, close to the south entrance of the Tyne Tunnel in Jarrow at around 6.10am on Wednesday, May 15. He was located on the cycle track close to Salcombe Avenue and taken to hospital with serious injuries, with police continuing to treat the case as ‘unexplained’. The teenager’s family are currently being supported following his death.
Police have since appealed for witnesses to come forward, including dog walkers and passing motorists who may be able to assist them in their investigation with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage.
Those with information can get in touch with Northumbria Police on their website or by calling 101, quoting log NP-20240515-0129.