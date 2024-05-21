A probe has been launched after a teenager was found dead with serious injuries

Police have launched an investigation after a teenager with serious injuries died in South Tyneside. Evan Hansen, 17, was understood to be walking along the side of the A19, close to the south entrance of the Tyne Tunnel in Jarrow at around 6.10am on Wednesday, May 15. He was located on the cycle track close to Salcombe Avenue and taken to hospital with serious injuries, with police continuing to treat the case as ‘unexplained’. The teenager’s family are currently being supported following his death.