Two clubs have been charged over breaches of Premier League financial rules: Picture: Newcastle United via Getty Image

Everton Football Club and Nottingham Forest have been charged with breaches of Premier League financial rules, the clubs have confirmed. The two clubs said the charges relate to alleged breaches of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) . If the breaches are proven, they face the threat of points deductions.

The possible punishment comes in addition to Everton already being deducted 10 points in November, in what has been described as the largest sanction in the history of Premier League for a breach of the profit and sustainability rules. The club is in the progress of an appeal. Now, both clubs have 14 days to submit their formal answers to the complaint.

In a statement, Nottingham Forest said: “Nottingham Forest acknowledges the statement from the Premier League confirming that the club has today been charged with a breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules. The club intends to continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution.”

Everton said: “This relates to a period which covers seasons 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23. It therefore includes financial periods (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22) for which the club has already received a 10-point sanction. The club is currently appealing that sanction.

“The Premier League does not have guidelines which prevent a club being sanctioned for alleged breaches in financial periods which have already been subject to punishment, unlike other governing bodies, including the EFL. As a result – and because of the Premier League’s new commitment to deal with such matters ‘in-season’ – the club is in a position where it has had no option but to submit a PSR calculation which remains subject to change, pending the outcome of the appeal.

“The club must now defend another Premier League complaint which includes the very same financial periods for which it has already been sanctioned, before that appeal has even been heard. The club takes the view that this results from a clear deficiency in the Premier League’s rules.”

