Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former senior Army officer facing a charge of sexual assault has admitted disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Major General James Roddis appeared at the Bulford Military Court Centre in Salisbury, Wiltshire, on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

His plea was accepted by the Service Prosecuting Authority and the alternative charge of sexual assault under Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 was not put. The former officer did not attend court in person and instead appeared via video-link for the plea and trial preparation hearing, accompanied by his barrister, Jane Bickerstaff KC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roddis spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea to a charge of disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind under section 23 of the Armed Forces Act. The particulars state: “On April 12 2024 without her consent repeatedly played with the hair before kissing her on the lips.”

Getty Images

Graham Coombes, prosecuting, told the court that the views of the complainant had been sought before the decision to accept the plea was made. “We have taken into account the seriousness of the offence and the live issue of consent and taken into account the views of the complainant,” he said.

“She has indicated she is content for it to be a disgraceful conduct count. The plea is on a full facts basis, and it is accepted the complainant did not consent at any point to the behaviour.”

Judge Advocate General Alan Large ordered pre-sentenced reports and adjourned proceedings. The case against Roddis was not opened by the prosecution. A sentencing date was fixed for September 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roddis received a number of accolades during his military career, including a Distinguished Service Order – an award given for highly successful command and leadership during active operations. He was made an MBE and also earned two Queen’s Commendations for Valuable Service in 2008 and 2017.

Until recently, he was director of strategy for Strategic Command – an organisation comprised of special forces and intelligence units among other responsibilities.

In 2014, he was commanding officer of The Highlanders – troops from the 4th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland – who were then the last Scottish battalion to serve in a combat role in Afghanistan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, former Major General Nick Welch faced a four-week trial at the same venue, and was then the most senior officer to face court martial since 1815. Welch, who left the military in 2018, was convicted of a single charge of fraud in March 2021 and was jailed for 21 months for falsely claiming more than £48,000 in allowances to pay for his children’s boarding school fees.