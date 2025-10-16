A former West Ham footballer has been fined £12,000 after his dogs attacked a golden retriever.

Said Benrahma was taken to court after the incident in July 2023, when his XL Bully dogs went on the rampage at a golden retriever called Bailey, which needed treatment at a vet.

He appeared today at Willesden Magistrates’ Court via videolink and pleaded guilty to two counts of owning dangerously out of control dogs, while he lived in Hornchurch, east London.

The victim dog’s owner, Luke Rehbin, suffered grazes to his arms and legs after grappling with Benrahma’s dogs on the ground, Willesden Magistrates’ Court heard.

Benrahma said the dogs escaped from a side gate which had been left open by someone working for him at the time.

He appeared by video link from a car in Saudi Arabia, where he now plays for Saudi Pro League side Neom.

District Judge Matt Jabbitt said the incident must have been “very distressing” for the golden retriever’s owner, and fined Benrahma £5,000 for each of the attacks, and ordered him to pay £2,500 compensation to Mr Rehbin plus £495 kennel costs.

The left winger, who was born in Algeria but moved to France as a child, was playing for West Ham at the time of the attack. In total he played 155 league games for the Hammers between 2021 and 2024, scoring 24 times.

Having joined the club from Brentford initially on loan, and then for £25m plus £5m in add-ons, he would go on to be loaned out to Lyon before a permanent move there, and then to Neom.