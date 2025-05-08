Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation has been launched into a double death in a seaside town.

Police were called at 6.30pm yesterday over fears for the safety of the two people who lived there.

When they arrived they found that a man and woman in their 60s had sustained serious injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said “they were known to each other” and their next of kin have been informed.

An investigation has been launched. Detective Inspector Neil Lloyd said: “This is a very sad incident and we are supporting the next of kin of the people who have died.

“We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident and officers are carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what has happened. A cordon remains in place at the address to allow for a thorough examination of the scene and for police enquiries to continue. There will be an increased police presence in the area and we encourage anyone with concerns to speak with officers.”

The house is in Briar Close, Exmouth, Devon.

Anyone with information can contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 606 of 07/05/25.