Extra bank holidays 2025: Brits to get additional holiday to mark 80th anniversary of end of WWII, when is it
The traditional May Day bank holiday, typically on the first Monday of the month, will be moved to coincide with VE (Victory in Europe) Day on May 8 to honour those who fought against the Nazis and Japan.
On May 8, 1945, Germany surrendered unconditionally, marking the end of the war in Europe. This was followed by Japan’s surrender on August 15, 1945, bringing the six-year global conflict to a close.
A government spokesperson confirmed the plans, saying: "There are calls for a bank holiday, and we want to use the additional early May bank holiday to commemorate this. An important balance has to be struck for business and services in the broader economy."
The celebration is expected to be an important occasion, as it may be one of the last opportunities for many surviving veterans of the war to take part in public commemorations. Only around 70,000 veterans from the "Greatest Generation" are alive today.
In the upcoming year, Britons can look forward to eight public holidays, starting with New Year's Day on January 1. These will be followed by Good Friday and Easter Monday, May bank holidays on the 5th and 26th, the late summer holiday on August 25, and the festive season with Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
