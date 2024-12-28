Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK is looking likely to have an additional bank holiday in 2025 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The traditional May Day bank holiday, typically on the first Monday of the month, will be moved to coincide with VE (Victory in Europe) Day on May 8 to honour those who fought against the Nazis and Japan.

On May 8, 1945, Germany surrendered unconditionally, marking the end of the war in Europe. This was followed by Japan’s surrender on August 15, 1945, bringing the six-year global conflict to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK will have an additional bank holiday in 2025 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. | Getty Images

A government spokesperson confirmed the plans, saying: "There are calls for a bank holiday, and we want to use the additional early May bank holiday to commemorate this. An important balance has to be struck for business and services in the broader economy."

The celebration is expected to be an important occasion, as it may be one of the last opportunities for many surviving veterans of the war to take part in public commemorations. Only around 70,000 veterans from the "Greatest Generation" are alive today.

In the upcoming year, Britons can look forward to eight public holidays, starting with New Year's Day on January 1. These will be followed by Good Friday and Easter Monday, May bank holidays on the 5th and 26th, the late summer holiday on August 25, and the festive season with Christmas Day and Boxing Day.