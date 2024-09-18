'Extremely vulnerable' patient dies after falling through hospital roof into catering oven, inquest hears
Craig Smith was being treated at Kettering General Hospital when he absconded from a ward on September 7. Staff searched the hospital extensively, eventually finding his body inside a large metal catering oven.
During the inquest at The Guildhall in Northampton, Northamptonshire’s senior coroner Anne Pember said: “Craig Smith died on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at Kettering General Hospital.
“He was extremely vulnerable. They did a thorough search of the hospital and a search of his home address. It was not until just after 4am that a roof was found with a hole in it. He had fallen into the kitchen below into a large oven.”
Mr Smith’s age was not disclosed, but he was a resident of Kettering.
The inquest revealed that Mr Smith had been admitted to the Clifford Ward, a medical short-stay unit, on Thursday, September 5. No provisional cause of death has been given, but toxicology and histology tests have been ordered.
Northamptonshire Police have confirmed that they do not consider the death suspicious. The inquest has been adjourned until March 20 next year, and Mr Smith's body has been released to his family.