Four homes were destroyed in a huge blaze which left families with “nothing”.

An investigation has been launched into the “major incident” which took hold early on Sunday morning, and saw the fire rip through homes

Images shared by firefighters show the level of devastation and the aftermath of the blaze.

A house fire destroyed a number of homes | Launceston Community Fire / SWNS

An owner of one of the affected properties said four homes were destroyed in the blaze but says she is "fine."

She added: "This is/was my house. Firstly I'd like to thank everyone. There are four houses gone, please help the others, I'm fine and will be ok. I'd like to thank all the firemen/women that attended - they come from far and wide. I'm thankful that everyone got out safe."

The scene in Launceston where a house fire destroyed a number of homes, May 11 2025. Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) has appealed for clothing for the families affected. Donations are requested to be dropped off at the New Market Inn, Launceston. | Launceston Community Fire / SWNS

A neighbour who was awoken by the incident said: "This was such a devastating shock to be woken up at 2am and witnessing this outside my house. I really appreciate all the firemen that came and the fantastic job they did between them in preventing the spread of the fire."

The fire was on the outskirts of Launceston, Cornwall.

The scene in Launceston where a house fire destroyed a number of homes | Launceston Community Fire / SWNS

Launceston Community Fire Station said the occupants have “lost all their belongings but most importantly are all safe and accounted for”.

An appeal has now been launched by the fire station to support the families affected by “this horrific incident”.

The following items have been requested - boys clothing age 5, boys trainers adult size 5, girls clothing age 8/9, women’s clothing size 18, men’s clothing size small. Donations are requested to be dropped off at the New Market Inn, Launceston.