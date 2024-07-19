Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A KFC worker who has been left brain dead after she was allegedly bullied at work will have her life support turned off in a matter of days.

Emma Price, 32, overdosed on painkiller medication after she complained to managers that she was being treated unfairly, her family said. Her family, from Basildon, Essex, have said they are "devastated" to hear that Emma will not recover - and will turn her life support off on Monday (July 22).

Emma had told her family that she was being overworked while other staff members did nothing and that she caught them talking about her behind her back. She said she was told she was 'causing trouble' and would regularly come home crying from the stress of being overworked. Her ‘devastated’ family said: “The house is so quiet without her.

"She is our angel and now she is going to become a true angel. We are turning the life support off on Monday as the doctor has said she is brain dead - it is too damaged."

KFC worker Emma Price, 32, overdosed on painkiller medication after alleged workplace bullying | SWNS

Emma, described by her parents as a "bubbly, kind-hearted person", had been working at KFC for eight years when she was subject to the alleged bullying which began in the latter half of 2023. Mum Samantha Day, 56, said: "Why did they not just listen to her? She was ignored and told she was causing a problem. She was trying to tell them that there was something wrong. She couldn't cope with it anymore.

“I’m angry, I want to rant and rave at them but I can’t. It's not fair. She doesn’t deserve this at all. I don't know what switched in her head. I don't know what happened that morning."

Ms Day explained that the alleged bullying of Emma began to escalate around Christmas time last year. She said: "It was just after Christmas, she told her bosses that she was being bullied. They said: 'No you're not, you're just causing trouble'.

"She said people were talking about her behind her back, and when she told them she could hear them they'd say: 'Yeah and?'. She was rushed off her feet, working three different parts of the job at once while the others just stood around watching her. It would be 'Emma's moaning again, she always moans'.

"She'd come home crying and we told her that she needed to find another job. It was not a nice environment for her to be working in."

Emma's parents noticed a significant change in her from Christmas, noting that she stayed in her room a lot more and slept through the day before her shifts. Ms Day added: "She was a little bit more forgetful, like her mind was elsewhere."

Emma's parents say they are aware that Emma complained to her manager at least twice about the issues at work but claim nothing was done.

David Price, 60, recounted his efforts to get answers about his daughter Emma's situation by visiting the branch where she worked in Pitsea, Essex, after lodging complaints three times. "I went down there about two or three months ago and tried to speak to them - they banned me from going there and told Emma I wasn't welcome there," he said. "She told me 'they don't listen to me'."

Emma, described as an animal-loving person, sought help from the mental health charity MIND and had her first appointment scheduled for Monday, July 15. She had no previous mental health issues and appeared 'okay' when she returned home to her parents the day before her overdose.

Ms Day recalled: "She had a lovely salad David made for her, she was so pleased with it she took a picture and put it on Facebook. There were no red flags, nothing. She told me she wasn't feeling too well and I told her to have an early night - she hadn't been sleeping well for months. She got up at 7am on the Thursday morning, let her dog out, and went straight back to bed. We thought she was just tired from being overworked."

David Price, a carer, described the distressing moment he found Emma unresponsive in her bed at 2pm that afternoon. "Her brother had to do CPR - she wasn't breathing very well and we called an ambulance. The doctor came from an air ambulance and told us her pupils were fixed and not reacting. They whisked her off and we followed them up, all the while she was being ventilated."

Emma was taken to Basildon Hospital, where the family visited her daily. She suffered a stroke and brain damage from the overdose, resulting in paralysis on her right side and dependence on a ventilator.

On July 19, the family announced that they would have to turn off her life support on Monday as she was declared brain dead. Ms Day said: "I think I've cried so much I don't have any tears left. We sit and talk to her, she’s got four really good friends from work who have been going up and seeing her.

“She has been opening her eyes and sort of responding but she’s not there. We just thought there was hope because she was responding to our voices but she has partial brain damage and is paralysed on the right side. We said it doesn't matter - if she can come home she’ll come home.

“She is such a kind-hearted person, she'll do anything for anyone. She's so good with her nieces and nephews, and she'll make us laugh by winding the dog up. I just want people to be aware that there must be somewhere you can go or someone you can talk to if you’re being bullied. Bullying in the workplace is wrong. We just want our daughter back."

Initially, the family raised funds through a GoFundMe campaign for home adaptations if Emma were to return home. Now, they have pledged the money to mental health and bullying charities and for her funeral. They are also considering legal action against KFC, claiming the company failed in their duty of care, contributing to Emma's condition.

The fundraising page, launched by her brother, Thomas, says: “My sister Emma price has been put into an induced coma from an overdose. She is only 32 years old and has a loving family who wants her to make a full recovery.

“Due to the overdose it has caused her to have a stroke and brain damage. She is also now paralysed on her right side. She is also on a ventilator to keep her breathing. The reason for all this was due to her getting bullied at work and no one would listen to her, she couldn’t take it anymore to the point she wanted to end her life. They have made a decision to turn off her life support due to have (sic) no brain activity.”

On July 18, a KFC spokesperson stated, "Our thoughts are with Emma and her family at this difficult time. Maintaining a working environment that is safe and inclusive for all team members is essential for us as a business. These allegations are being taken extremely seriously and an urgent investigation into the matter is already underway."