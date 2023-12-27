The family of a 10-year-old killed in a double fatal crash on Boxing Day have paid tribute to the "loveable young girl"

The family of a 10-year-old killed in a double fatal crash on Boxing Day have paid tribute to the "loveable young girl". Abbie Wilson, from Bradford, died when her family’s Skoda Kodiaq collided with an Audi A4 on the A1066 Garrowby Street, near Bishop Wilton, Yorkshire, shortly before 5pm as they travelled back from the coast.

A 66-year-old man in the Audi, which was travelling from York, also died and six other people in both cars were left seriously injured. The man has not been named yet.

The Wilson family said: “Abbie was such a loveable young girl. She would constantly have us looking at houses she would find on the internet, describing her dream home for when she grew up. We will miss her so much.”