Family and friends have paid tribute to a dad who “who lived for his daughter” and “worked tirelessly to provide for his family”.

The loved ones of a dad who “who lived for his daughter” have paid an emotional tribute to him. Adam Anderson died in a crash while riding his motorbike this week.

The 41-year-old from Wakefield was fatally injured on the A59 near the A1(M) junction on Wednesday morning (July ). He was riding a red Honda motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Mokka car at around 8am.

His family and friends have now shared a tribute, to the man they say “worked tirelessly to provide for his family”. Their statement said: “Adam was a larger-than-life character whose contagious, infectious laugh and bright spirit could light up any room. His presence was impossible to ignore, and his warmth drew people to him wherever he went.

“Above all, Adam was an amazing dad who lived for his daughter - every decision he made and every ounce of his effort was for her. His impeccable work ethic was matched only by his unshakable moral fibre; he worked tirelessly to provide for his family and set an example of integrity and dedication.

“To his friends and family, Adam was the most loyal and dependable person you could hope to have by your side - the kind of man who got far more joy out of giving than receiving, and who never hesitated to put others first.

“We have lost not just a friend, but a father, son, brother and partner. A truly extraordinary soul who touched countless lives with his kindness, generosity, and larger-than-life heart. His memory will live on in all of us who were lucky enough to know and love him.”

North Yorkshire Police is investigating the collision and continues to appeal for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area, to come forward as a matter of urgency.

A police spokesperson said: “There was queuing traffic in the area at the time of the collision, including people travelling towards the Great Yorkshire Show, and we would like to hear from anyone with information who has yet to speak to us.”

Anyone with information should email [email protected], or call 101 quoting reference 12250125412.