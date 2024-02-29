Michael Downing sadly died following a collision in Poulton-le-Fylde. Picture: Lancashire Police

A family has paid tribute to a man who died following a crash in Poulton-le-Fylde in Lancashire. Michael Downing was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Blackpool Road when it collided with a parked Range Rover Evoque at around 12.15am on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital where he sadly died. Paying tribute, his family said: "Michael was well liked, quick-witted, decent, and loved very much. He will be missed by anybody who knew him."

Officers said they were continuing to investigate the collision and urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward.

Following the collision, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man's loved ones at this incredibly sad and distressing time. We are now appealing to witnesses of this collision, or to anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage from Blackpool Road or the surrounding areas around the time of the incident to please get in contact."