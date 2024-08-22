Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family were stunned after they stumbled upon a python during a routine blackberry-picking walk in a Birmingham park.

Tom Gallant, 34, was out with his wife Jenna, also 34, and their two children in Ley Hill Park, Northfield when they discovered the large snake hidden among the blackberry bushes. The unexpected find came after the RSPCA had previously issued warnings about a 5-foot (1.5-meter) escaped snake in the park, urging people not to approach the reptile.

Tom, who had joked with Jenna before their outing about keeping an eye out for the missing royal python, was shocked when they actually encountered the snake near an owl-shaped bench. Their three-year-old daughter Eden, who was about to sit on the bench, screamed in fright at the sight of the snake.

Tom quickly posted about the discovery in a local WhatsApp group, and a resident experienced in handling snakes came to retrieve it. The snake was safely taken to the RSPCA on Tuesday afternoon.

Royal pythons, native to central and western Africa, can grow up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) long and weigh up to 3 kilograms. They primarily eat small mammals like rodents but can consume prey up to twice the size of their head by suffocating it.

Tom, who lives in Northfield and is also the father of four-week-old Oliver, said: “We were just taking a walk as we do most weeks, and Jenna reminded me to watch out for the snake, but I thought it would be like finding a needle in a haystack.

“When Eden wanted to go to the owl bench, my wife spotted the snake on the ground behind it and said, ‘Tom, the snake's here.’ My daughter screamed, and we quickly picked her up. She could have stepped on it and possibly been bitten.”

The royal python snake surprised the Gallant family who found it hidden amongst blackberry bushed in Ley Hill Park, Northfield, Birmingham. | Tom Gallant / SWNS

After unsuccessful attempts to reach the RSPCA by phone, Tom contacted the community WhatsApp group, where a South African resident with experience handling snakes offered to help. “He came armed with just a pillowcase,” Tom recounted.

He added: “As soon as he saw it, he knew it was a royal python. It was cold to the touch and quite heavy—pure muscle. It was around 4 feet long, shorter than originally thought, but really thick with markings that looked more dangerous.”

Tom and his family kept a close eye on the snake until it was safely collected and taken to a nearby specialist rescue centre. Tom said: "It's nice to know it was found and not harmed. We received lots of comments in the group thanking us."

According to the Friends of Ley Hill Park’s Facebook group, several sightings of the snake had been reported in the park the previous week. Les Basford, manager of the Birmingham Wildlife Conservation Park, issued a warning at the time, advising people to leave the snake alone and seek professional help if encountered. He added, "Snakes are like Houdini—they can escape from anywhere."

An RSPCA spokesperson later commented: “Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it. We urge all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant, especially during the summer when more snakes escape.

“Many of the snakes we deal with are escaped pets, but sadly, there are also a lot of abandoned snakes. We find that many people are unaware of the commitment these animals require, which contributes to the number of abandoned snakes each year.”