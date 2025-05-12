‘We will miss you forever’

The family of a man who was killed in a motorway collision have paid a touching tribute to him.

Kevin Rylance died on Thursday last week after a collision between a white Peugeot van and a red Volkswagen near a motorway junction.

Kevin Rylance died in a crash on the M53 on Merseyside on Thursday, May 8 | Issued by Merseyside Police

Kevin, 49, the van driver who was from the Wirral, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but passed away. The 64-year-old driver of the car stopped at the scene and police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision.

In a short tribute Kevin's family said: “A loving husband and the best dad two kids could’ve ever asked for. A hardworking, caring man and everyone who has ever met him will miss him dearly. We will miss you forever."

It happened at about 8.15am on Thursday May 8, near the Eastham exit of the M53 on the Wirral.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information about what happened, can call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 5747 or DM @MerPOlCC quoting log ref: 25000379237. Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.