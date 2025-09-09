A family has been left heartbroken after a father collapsed and died during his son’s funeral.

A father-of-seven passed away at his own son's funeral - as the coffin was being carried into the chapel. Norman White was paying his respects to his son, David Beilicki, when it is believed he suffered a heart attack.

The 61-year-old, from Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, was at St Bede's Chapel at Teesside Crematorium on August 21 when the tragedy unfolded. Norman's daughter and David's sister, Chantelle, said: "It has been so traumatic, you wouldn't ever think of anything like this happening, you couldn't write it."

"When we got into the chapel and sat down, I looked around and said 'where's my dad?," the 42-year-old added.

As mourners were cleared from the chapel, paramedics attended and took Norman to hospital, accompanied by his sister as the funeral service resumed. Mourners were then told the shocking news Norman - known to his friends as ‘Nosher’ - had also passed away.

"I think he must have died from a broken heart. I think seeing all the family together like that must have been too much," Chantelle told Teeside Live. She said her brother, David, who had battled substance abuse problems in the past, left behind sons Ethan and nine-year-old Jaxon, adding: "He had a heart as big as the ocean. He is so missed."

Chantelle, who shared a house with her brother, went on: "My kids are devastated. The whole place just isn't the same without him."

Norman, meanwhile, was a lover of boxing and coached young people, making him a popular character in the community, despite being a private person. "He was my dad and I idolised him," Chantelle said.

Rose Funerals Memorials said: "We had the honour of looking after the funeral of David Bielicki at St Bede’s Chapel. His family and friends gathered to say a heartfelt and emotional goodbye, with his little boy Jackson leading his dad on the horse and carriage into chapel – a truly touching moment.

"Tragically, as we walked David into chapel, his dad Nosha White was taken ill and the service was paused. Later that day, with great sadness, the family received the devastating news that Nosha had passed away in hospital.

"Our hearts go out to this heartbroken family at such an unimaginable time of grief, losing both David and Nosha so close together. We keep them in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate this tragic loss."