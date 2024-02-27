Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with killing his three-year-old son, who tragically died after being run over by a tractor on their family farm. Neil Speakman, 38, will appear before magistrates charged with causing the death of Albie Speakman by gross negligence manslaughter.

Emergency services were called to the farm off Bentley Hall Road in Bury, Greater Manchester in July 2022. Albie was however pronounced dead on his way to the hospital. He was identified by heartbroken mother Leah Bridge after his death was confirmed when he arrived at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

The child, who died of a head injury, was described as a ‘little sunshine boy’ who ‘loved to play', said his mum Leah. In an emotional statement released by police after his death, she said: “Albie was an incredibly loving, affectionate and caring boy who just wanted everyone to be happy.

"He was so sensitive and wanted everyone to be ok, especially the people that he loved. I will miss absolutely everything about Albie, his voice, his smile, the smell of his skin and the feel of his little hands on my face when he would say ‘I love you mummy girl’.

“Nothing will ever fill the whole that he has left in our hearts, we are broken beyond repair. I always call him my little sunshine boy because he has brought so much light into my life and he is my little ray of sunshine."