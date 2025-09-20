Fay Barney: Police issue tragic update amid search for missing 50-year-old woman as body found by cops
In a statement, Thames Valley Police confirmed the tragic news, saying: “Officers searching for a missing woman from High Wycombe have very sadly located a body in the Lucas Wood area. Working alongside Thames Valley Police, the woman’s body was located by volunteers from Buckinghamshire Lowland Search & Rescue following extensive searches.
“Although the person has not yet been formally identified, we believe this to be Fay, aged 50, who was reported missing last Friday (12/9). Her family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this extremely upsetting time.”
The force said that Ms Barney’s death is being treated as “unexplained, but not suspicious”. A file will be prepared for the Buckinghamshire Coroner.
Ms Barnay was last seen leaving her home in the Totteridge area of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire on the morning of Friday, September 12. She was spotted on CCTV walking along Totteridge Road at around 10.41am, before being seen on camera walking up Lucas Road around six minutes later.
Inspector Hayley McEvoy said at the time that officers were “extremely concerned” for Ms Barney’s welfare and officers were “working hard to find her”.