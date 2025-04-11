Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of one of three teenagers killed a crash between a car and bus have said they are “completely devastated”.

The car is believed to have hit the bus on a narrow railway bridge on Bedfont Road, in Feltham, west London, just before midnight on March 31.

Officers at the scene found both vehicles on fire, police said.

The three victims, who were passengers in the car and were pronounced dead at the scene, have been named as Star Tomkins, 17, Jimmy Savory, 17, and Harley Woods, 18, by the Met Police on Thursday.

Undated family handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Harley Woods, 18, and Star Tomlins, 17, who have been named as two of three teenagers who died during a collision between a bus and a car in west London.

Harley’s family said in a statement: “We as a family are completely devastated by the loss of Harley. We ask if we can be left in peace to grieve and find a way through this.”

In a tribute on a Go Fund Me page that has raised more than £10,000 towards funeral costs, Star Tomkins’ loved ones called her a “beloved daughter, sister granddaughter, niece and best friend”.

“She had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by many,” the tribute said. In a post on the fundraising page, one contributor described her as an “amazing friend”.

Undated family handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Jimmy Savory. Jimmy, 17, has been named as one of three teenagers who died during a collision between a bus and a car in west London.

A fourth passenger who was in the car was taken to hospital, police said

Two passengers on the bus, an H26 service bound for Hatton Cross, were also taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the force added. Other passengers were treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene.

London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service also attended the incident. Firefighters sent crews from Feltham and Heston stations and the blaze was out by 1.41am on Tuesday.