Fernieside Crescent: Woman, 78, dies after 'gunshots' heard in Edinburgh street as man arrested
A 78-year-old woman has died after “gunshots” were heard in a residential street in Edinburgh. Police were called to a “disturbance” at a house at Fernieside Crescent in the south east of the city at about 8.25am on Tuesday (May 21). The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death. It is understood the incident involved a weapon but no one was shot with a gun despite local residents reportedly hearing “gunshots” in the street.
In a statement, the force said their inquiries are continuing. They added: “This was an isolated incident and officers remain in the area to provide public reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”
Forensic officers were at the scene on Tuesday afternoon and the area remained cordoned off. Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.