A 78-year-old woman has died after ‘gunshots’ were heard in an Edinburgh street

A 78-year-old woman has died after “gunshots” were heard in a residential street in Edinburgh. Police were called to a “disturbance” at a house at Fernieside Crescent in the south east of the city at about 8.25am on Tuesday (May 21). The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death. It is understood the incident involved a weapon but no one was shot with a gun despite local residents reportedly hearing “gunshots” in the street.

In a statement, the force said their inquiries are continuing. They added: “This was an isolated incident and officers remain in the area to provide public reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”