A dad diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer was given three months left to live - after putting down "warning sign" tummy pain and weight loss to potential stomach ulcers.

Now Pete Dickson, 44, is fighting to undergo new revolutionary treatment that may save his life after chemotherapy did not work.

He was diagnosed with fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma (Fibrolamellar HCC) - a rare and aggressive form of liver cancer - in September 2024 after a CT scan revealed a tumour on his duodenum. It came after nine months of stomach pain and "rapid" weight loss that prompted a doctor's visit in July 2024, and he originally "thought" it was stomach ulcers.

He was given a prognosis by his oncologist of just three to six months to live in September 2024, following the "devastating" CT scan and he started on chemotherapy soon after in the following month.

Pete Dickson and his wife Samantha | SWNS

Pete described how his "body did not initially respond to the treatment", and one week later, he was placed on a 12-week cycle with an alternative chemotherapy drug, which he took twice every two weeks.

But it wasn't until his fifth cycle that doctors discovered he had a low platelet count, which causes excessive bleeding, and he was advised to undergo chemotherapy just two days a month, at which point he was at his worst.

In April 2025, after completing his course, doctors ordered a CT scan, which revealed the cancer had spread - leaving Pete exploring alternative treatment, feeling he had "exhausted" all options in the UK.

His full-time carer wife, Samantha, 49, took it into her own hands to find alternatives and is appealing to raise £10k for a year-long clinical drug trial based in Germany for her husband, who spends most of his time indoors.

Pete Dickson | SWNS

Pete, a former mechanic from Torquay, Devon, said: "I was completely fit and healthy before this all happened to me. My entire world has turned upside down.

"When I was told it was cancer, and that I had around six months left to live, I was speechless. But to find that even the chemotherapy was unsuccessful and that I'm basically out of options was terrifying. I'm so thankful that my wife has been incredibly supportive. She has given me hope throughout."

Pete visited his GP in July 2024 following seven months of "extreme" stomach pain and "rapid" weight loss - and was diagnosed with fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma following a CT scan in September 2024.

"I didn't think much of my symptoms and ignored them for a while," Pete said. "But one night, I woke up cradling my stomach, and it was unbearable. I knew something was wrong and I was told it could have been stomach ulcers"

Fibrolamellar carcinoma is a rare liver cancer that usually develops in teens and adults under 40 years old.

It usually makes up one to five per cent of all liver cancer cases, making it difficult to treat, with the general prognosis being poor - at just over 50 per cent survival within five years of being diagnosed at stage 1.

Pete was given a prognosis of just three to six months when diagnosed at Torbay Hospital and started chemotherapy in October 2024.

"When they found the tumour, I had no idea it was cancerous," he said. "The CT scan confirmed it, and my wife just broke down in the clinic. I felt like I had to be the strong one."

After just a one-week cycle, Pete had his chemotherapy changed and was put on a 12-week cycle plan. It involved him taking the drug twice every two weeks, which "successfully" shrank his tumour.

But during a routine check-up on his fifth cycle, the doctors discovered his platelet levels were low, which increases the risk of internal bleeding, and advised him to take his chemotherapy just twice a month, to allow his levels to rise.

"It was a complete knock-back," he said. "I was worried that not taking my chemo would mean the cancer had a higher chance of spreading. My entire routine was off, and I was at my worst."

During his treatment, Pete frequently broke out into hives and refused to go outside if there was a cold chill.

"The chemo had damaged some of my nerves, so I was sensitive to the cold," he said.

He was forced to quit his job as a mechanic and would "struggle" to leave the house, often requiring a wheelchair after just 30 minutes of walking.

"If I wanted to go outside, I had to cover my face with a scarf to prevent frostbite," he added. "I couldn't hike or go on long walks.

"Everything I loved doing seemed impossible."

Pete finished his treatment cycle, but in April 2025 he was told the cancer had spread and he was told he could no longer continue with chemotherapy.

"I was then told there was nothing they can do," he said.

That's when his wife, Samantha, who had been researching Pete's cancer online for the last six months, discovered a drug-based and immunotherapy trial in Tübingen, Germany, that specialises in curing fibrolamellar cancer.

The trial includes 10 weeks of consultations and will take place over a year, starting next month. Both Pete and Samantha are hoping to raise £10k for it - including flights and accommodation.

"It has given me new hope to know there are people out there working on trials and treatments," Pete said. "But it will be expensive, and there's no guarantee it will work.

"I spend most days exhausted, and I can't do the things I love as much any more, like hiking or fixing cars. However, I'm determined to beat this cancer and will do whatever it takes to be myself again."

Support Pete here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fibrolamella-hcc-cancer-drug-trial-in-germany