Squalid conditions in the takeaway's kitchens were uncovered by the council's inspector

Squalid conditions not meeting even the "basic standards of cleanliness" have been uncovered by hygiene inspectors. The council staff uncovered dirty kitchen tops, broken fridges and meat stored at unsafe temperatures at the filthy fish and chip shop.

Pisces takeaway in Boston, Lincolnshire, and its owner Yasin Nabi have been fined £2,972 for a string of offences following the grim discovery. Among the standards not being adhered to were cookers encrusted with dirt and burnt food.

Health inspectors from Boston Borough Council also found grimy work surfaces and filthy walls, ceilings and floors. In addition to the filth, chicken and kebab meat was found being stored at unsafe temperatures and fridges were not working on three occasions between July and October last year.

The council said Nabi, 39, had "not met basic standards of cleanliness and hygiene over the course of several months". He pleaded guilty to breaching the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 Act.

Councillor Callum Butler said: "The public have a right to expect safe food, and we as council work hard to safeguard Boston residents' health and wellbeing.

"This case reinforces the message that we will not hesitate to prosecute food businesses that show a disregard for the safety of their customers - food safety standards are there for a reason. The prohibition order should serve as a warning to other food businesses that we will use every means at our disposal to keep our residents safe."