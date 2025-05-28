Fire breaks out near Princess Diana's childhood home in suspected arson attack

A fire broke out at a vacant farmhouse on the estate grounds of Althorp House, the childhood home and final resting place of Princess Diana, in a suspected arson attack.

Northamptonshire Police said the blaze began around 1.30am on Wednesday (May 28) at Dallington Grange farmhouse, located about five miles from the main Althorp House. When fire crews arrived, they found the two-storey building “fully on fire.” The property was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, police believe it was started deliberately, according to BBC News.

Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana and current owner of the Althorp estate, expressed his dismay on social media. Posting to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Stunned to hear that one of the farmhouses at Althorp has apparently been burnt down by vandals last night. So very sad that anyone would think this a fun thing to do.”

In a follow-up on Instagram Stories, the Earl of Spencer described the incident as "deeply disturbing" and offered his thanks to firefighters for attempting to save the structure. He also shared a photo of the smouldering ruins, showing the charred remains of the farmhouse the morning after the fire.

Dallington Grange is situated on the wider estate of Althorp, a historic family home in Northamptonshire. Princess Diana is buried on an island at The Oval, a lake located within the estate grounds, deliberately inaccessible to the public to ensure privacy.

Northamptonshire Police are urging anyone with information about the fire to come forward as the investigation continues.