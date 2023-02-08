The Fire Brigades Union warned if there is no improved offer dates for the first nationwide walkout over pay in 20 years will be announced

Firefighters are threatening to strike unless there is progress in last-minute talks over pay today.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has warned that strikes will be announced if there is no “significant shift” from employers after a huge vote for industrial action over a 5% pay offer.

The union said it hopes to resolve the dispute without a strike and is giving employers a chance to come forward with an improved offer. But if the talks fail, strike dates are expected to be announced on Thursday (9 February).

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said going on strike will be “an absolute last resort for fighterters” and the union will adopt an “open-minded and constructive approach to the talks today”.

‘Firefighters will not be messed about’

The union said that since 2010 its members have experienced a 12% drop in real terms earnings, and in the same period, about one in five firefighter jobs have been cut.

Mr Wrack said: “The strength of feeling among firefighters is clear, with an 88% vote in favour of strikes by FBU members, and 94% in Northern Ireland. That’s one of the biggest mandates for industrial action by a trade union in recent years.

“The reason for that massive vote to strike is simple: firefighters are dealing with financial hardship and the growing threat of ‘in work’ poverty, with a real-terms cut to their wages. They are struggling to pay the bills during the cost-of-living crisis that this Government is presiding over. Going on strike is an absolute last resort for firefighters.”

Mr Wrack added that the action can be avoided if “employers make an offer which addresses the concerns of firefighters.”

He said: “The FBU is adopting an open-minded and constructive approach to the talks today, having already delayed strike action by 10 days to allow employers to meet us. Industrial action is not inevitable if the employers genuinely engage with the FBU about the anger among firefighters about poverty pay and improve their offer to address our concerns.

“However, firefighters will not be messed about, and the Government and employers cannot ride roughshod over the 88% vote for strikes by FBU members. If there is no significant shift from the employers, then strikes will be announced tomorrow (Thursday).

“The responsibility for any disruption to services would then firmly lie with fire service employers and government ministers for not delivering a serious pay offer.”

The government previously said the threat of strikes would be "disappointing and concerning for the public".

Yvette Cooper, shadow home secretary, accused the government’s “reckless behaviour” and “failure to get a grip on inflation”.

She said: "No one, including firefighters themselves, wants a strike. It is this Conservative government’s reckless behaviour that has crashed the economy, and their failure to get a grip on inflation means working people are struggling more and more. This is their mess to fix."