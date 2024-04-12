Five-year-old girl dies after being hit by lorry while cycling in Hull
A five-year-old has died after being hit by a lorry. The little girl had been riding her bike when the collision occurred.
Humberside Police said: “Officers are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Hull yesterday afternoon (Thursday 11 April). We were called to attend Hopewell Road following reports that a HGV and a child riding a bike were involved in a collision at approximately 3.40pm.
"Emergency services were deployed but despite their efforts, the cyclist, a five-year-old girl, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Her family are currently being supported by officers at this extremely sad and difficult time.
"We’d like to thank members of the public who came to the aid of those involved whilst emergency services arrived and for the support the wider local community has shown so far.
"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to please contact us on 101, quoting log 345 of 11 April.”
