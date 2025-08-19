Fuming Brummies have taken the flag row to the streets by painting the St George’s Cross on mini-roundabouts across the city.

It comes as residents have hit out after Birmingham City Council announced English flags hoisted from lampposts would be removed.

The Union Jack and St George's flags were put up by locals as part of a movement online called Operation Raise the Colours.

Council chiefs sparked fury when they ordered the flags to be ripped down, saying the "unauthorised items" are "dangerous" and could potentially kill motorists and pedestrians.

A roundabout on the junction of Priory Road, Trittiford Road and Highfield Road in Birmingham which has been painted with a St George's Flag | Joseph Walshe / SWNS

Locals have accused the council of double standards after Palestine banners in the city were allowed to remain.

The row, which has also engulfed Tower Hamlets in east London, has now hit the road with mini-roundabouts painted with the English flag.

Roundabouts in Kings Heath and Yardley Wood have been defaced with reports of more being painted in other areas.

Residents expressed mixed views on the transformed traffic islands.

One woman in Kings Heath fumed: “It is nothing more than sheer, wanton vandalism. There is nothing patriotic about having a spray can and damaging a roundabout.

“The council can’t afford to fix the potholes, let alone repaint mini islands idiots have defaced.”

Resident Ian Anderson, 40, said locals had been pushed into “taking a stance”.

He added: “I certainly don’t agree with vandalising roads or roundabouts, after all flags are just flags and can be taken down. However, there is a real sense that people who are proud to be British are being made to feel ashamed of their patriotism.

“I don’t see anything wrong with flags on lampposts, it reminds me of when the World Cup or Olympics is on.”

Another local said: “There is no coincidence that the flags have popped up at a time when immigration is such a hot topic. We’ve seen protests against so-called migrant hotels and about small boats and people are angry but most don’t resort to vandalism.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the same small number of people putting the flags on lampposts are the same people painting the roundabouts red and white.”

The Union Jack and St George's Cross have sprung up on lampposts in the Weoley Castle and Northfield areas of the city.

The council said it had removed around 200 flags while upgrading streetlights to energy-efficient LED lighting. West Midlands Police said it had not yet received any complaints of criminal damage.