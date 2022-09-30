The dog, Suka, was reunited with her emotional owners after spending over 26 hours stuck in the old mining shaft

A dog was rescued by volunteers after spending over 26 hours down an old mining shaft.

Suka, a Terrier, went missing on Sunday while out for a walk with her owner Ben Weston near St Ives, Cornwall.

She was off her lead and ran off in to the woods and when she never returned her owners searched for her into the night and Monday morning.

Eventually, they came across an deep hole, and could hear their poor pup whimpering from inside.

An intense video filmed by Carbis Bay Crew - a volunteer group of cavers, divers, mine explorers and climber - shows the extraordinary operation in action.

The footage also shows the moment the pup is reunited with her emotional owners.

Suka now at home with owners

Sam Perkins, a member of Carbis Bay Crew who was present at the rescue said: “The fire brigade turned up first and then we did five minutes later.

“They assessed the situation and couldn’t pick up any signs of life, so couldn’t commit to sending anyone down.

“But as soon as they left, we could hear the dog yipping again - so I called up some other members to help get her out.

“We weren’t exactly sure what we were standing on, but one of our crew got rigged up and went down.

“He could see miners had put timber across the shaft and put granite on top of that - but the timber had rotted out so the only thing holding it all up was some soil and granite compacting in on itself.

“Eventually we got dog out and her owners were really chuffed - not all of our rescues have such a good ending unfortunately”