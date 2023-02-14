A major restructure will see the carmaker axe 3,800 jobs overall across Europe

Ford has announced plans to cut 1,300 jobs in the UK over the next three years amid plans to reinvent the brand.

The job cuts amount to a fifth of the company’s total workforce in the country and come as part of a major restructure that will see 3,800 jobs overall across Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The global carmaker said 2,800 engineering roles will be axed by 2025, and around 1,000 jobs in its administrative, marketing, sales and distribution teams across Europe are set to go.

Ford has announced plans to cut 1,300 jobs in the UK (Photo: Getty Images)

Ford said the job losses will create a “leaner, more competitive cost structure” for the business and help with the transition toward a smaller, more focused and increasingly electric product portfolio.

The shake-up will pave the way for a profitable future and enable Ford to compete with rival car brands in Europe, which has faced significant economic and political challenges, the company added.

Most of the UK job cuts will be at its research site at Dunton in Essex. Several hundred back-office posts are also expected to be closed at sites across the country. However, production sites at Halewood, Dagenham and Daventry will not be affected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin Sander, the general manager of Ford Model e in Europe, said: “These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly. We recognise the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead.