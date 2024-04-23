Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people were found dead after an arson attack at a home in east London. The bodies, which have not been identified, were found inside the house in Walthamstow after firefighters extinguished the flames.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and relates to an earlier incident outside the property, the Metropolitan Police said. A murder inquiry is now under way. Police were called to the residential address in Forest Road, Walthamstow, at 10.24pm on Sunday, the force said. Officers are working to identify the victims and inform their next of kin.

Two people were found dead at a property on Forest Road in Walthamstow after an arson attack

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb, leading the investigation, said: “We believe that there may have been an incident outside the address in Forest Road before the fire started and I am very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed something or perhaps has doorbell or dashcam footage. We are working hard to identify the two people who sadly died in the fire, not least so that their families and loved ones can be notified.

He added: “Two people’s lives have been cut short as a result of this fire. If you have heard something or have information relating to the incident please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”