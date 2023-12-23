Former headteacher found dead after missing child sexual communication trial

A former headteacher who missed his trial for attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child has been found dead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thomas McDowall, 41, was due in the dock at Stafford Crown Court for the first day of evidence on Tuesday after attending the previous day when the jury was chosen.

Due to his absence a bench warrant was issued and Staffordshire Police officers were sent to his home in Rugeley to arrest him. McDowall faced three charges of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child on social media between August and October last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 41-year-old had been principal at Pool Hayes Academy, Willenhall, before stepping down after his alleged crimes were investigated by the police. The academy wrote to parents, explaining the charges did not relate to any student at the school.

The 41-year-old, of Burnthill Lane, Rugeley, was found dead on Tuesday. Staffordshire Coroner's Office confirmed an inquest into the circumstances of his death will be held in January.