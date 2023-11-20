Former PlayBoy model Char Borley said she makes £1,000 a day by being a 'camgirl' who grants 'strange' requests to men all over the world.

A woman says she makes £1,000 a day by being a ‘camgirl’ who fulfils strange requests from men. Char Borley has been in the sex industry since she was 18 - starting as a Playboy model before turning to OnlyFans and webcamming.

Now 41, Char, who also occasionally gets her 23-year-old daughter, Tia involved, details the 24/7 nature of the job, citing peculiar requests from her clients, like “breaking wind into the camera”, laughing at them and calling them “naughty boys”. Tia, who sometimes joins her mother by mocking the clients, described her mother’s work as “empowering”.

Making roughly £1,000 a day, Char said she has used her income to put her daughter through private school and university, as well as buy a brand new Audi Q3 and business class holidays. Most of her clients have watched her content for 16 years and bought her expensive gifts, she said.

She said that one man had paid £18,000 for three separate holidays for her in the same month, while another had paid £6,000 for a business class ticket to the popular tourist destination of Bali. She also gets expensive handbags, which go for about £5,000 apiece, which she sells, giving the proceeds to dog charities.

Char, from Suffolk said: “Webcamming and streaming is so liberating for me - I’ve done it most of my career. It’s so convenient - you can do it from anywhere, work your own hours - it’s fun. It’s given me so many different opportunities - I can provide for my family and give them everything I never had, I’ve been able to send Tia to private school and put her through uni.

“She’s got her degree in computer science from the University of Essex - and she doesn’t have any debts. I’ve paid them all off. But the niches are very wide-ranging - I’ve even had men as young as 18 and as old as 76 asking to call me ‘mummy!”

Char said it all started when she was 16, when she realised she didn’t want to follow a traditional career path. This is when she began modelling for school uniform catalogues part-time and as soon as she hit 18, she began glamour modelling and was quickly scouted by PlayBoy and Page Three.

She said: “It was freeing - I was really shy when I was at school, and I found modelling clothes very boring. Glamour modelling was very exciting and fun - it was entertainment for myself, I didn’t just have to stand rigid while photographers were snapping pictures.”

She said some fans’ requests have nothing to do with being dominated - with one repeatedly asking Char to eat cheese and onion sandwiches. She said: “Farting is huge at the moment. Some guys like me to just sit there and eat a lot of cheese and onion sandwiches, in the hope it’ll make me windy.

“They love all of that stuff - it’s very voyeuristic, they like watching women doing un-womanly things. There’s also something called IgnoreCam - where they’ll dial me, and I’ll pick up as if I have no idea who they are. I’ll say things along the lines of - ‘what the f**k do you want?’ and just sit there, ignoring them. They really seem to get off on that.”

Her job can also be demanding, Char said, as she admitted she rarely gets a break, having different alarms set up for seven different time zones to entertain her clients all over the world. She said: “I have to be available in the morning for my UK-based clients. I’ll have a cup of tea in between calls, before going to bed at 12pm.

“At 3pm, I wake up - spend an hour on my hair and makeup, then at 4pm it’s time for the US shift. My fans know I have to get some sleep - but they’re spread out across the UK, US, Dubai and Australia. If I get a call at 3am, I know I probably need to answer it.

“I’m not just someone they call to get them off - I’m a therapist and a friend, too. Some of these men have been with me for 16 years - a lot of them talk to me about their life troubles.