Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Sussex Police officer, who allegedly formed sexual relationships with female victims whilst on duty, is set to appear at court this week. Former police constable Jason Catton, will appear on Thursday (April 25) at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for eight counts of multiple charges of misconduct in public office following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The alleged offences took place between September 2020 and January 2021 and two charges relate to the former officer allegedly forming relationships with women who were victims in investigations he was involved in. Catton, who resigned in late 2021, was also charged for allegedly breaching Covid restrictions and encouraging others to breach the restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...