Former Sussex police officer accused of forming sexual relationships with female victims to appear in court
A former Sussex Police officer, who allegedly formed sexual relationships with female victims whilst on duty, is set to appear at court this week. Former police constable Jason Catton, will appear on Thursday (April 25) at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for eight counts of multiple charges of misconduct in public office following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The alleged offences took place between September 2020 and January 2021 and two charges relate to the former officer allegedly forming relationships with women who were victims in investigations he was involved in. Catton, who resigned in late 2021, was also charged for allegedly breaching Covid restrictions and encouraging others to breach the restrictions.
IOPC said: “We began our investigation in January 2021, following a conduct referral from Sussex Police. After completing our investigation in June 2022, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charges.”