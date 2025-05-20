Former teacher of St Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College charged with sexual offences against girls

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

20th May 2025, 6:27pm
A former teacher has been charged with sexual offences against three teenage girls.

Leo Norman, 45, of Peartree Avenue, Southampton, was charged with offences that are alleged to have taken place between 2014 and 2019 when he was teaching at St Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College.

The charges relate to four counts of abuse of position of trust: sexual activity with a girl, and one count of abuse of position of trust: causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, following enquiries of child sexual abuse at the school.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 7.

