A former teacher has been charged with sexual offences against three teenage girls.

Leo Norman, 45, of Peartree Avenue, Southampton, was charged with offences that are alleged to have taken place between 2014 and 2019 when he was teaching at St Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College. | Google Maps

The charges relate to four counts of abuse of position of trust: sexual activity with a girl, and one count of abuse of position of trust: causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, following enquiries of child sexual abuse at the school.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 7.