Four people have been arrested after a three-year-old boy fell from a window in Southampton and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Hampshire Police confirmed that the individuals, two men aged 29 and 45, and two women aged 26 and 45, all from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of neglecting or abandoning a child to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

They have since been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

Officers responded to a report of concern for the welfare of the child at a South Front address at around 6.30pm on Wednesday (September 4), where it was reported that the boy had fallen from a window. Police remain at the scene, conducting inquiries into the incident.

Hampshire Police are urging anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact them at 101, quoting reference number 44240380147.