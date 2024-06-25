Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four men have been arrested in the grounds of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s constituency home in North Yorkshire on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

North Yorkshire Police said the four people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon at his Kirby Sigston residence (June 25).

In a statement, the force said: “We have arrested four people in the grounds of the Prime Minister’s constituency home this afternoon. Our officers were with the four men within one minute of them entering the grounds.

“They were detained at around 12.40pm before being escorted off the property and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass. The men aged 52 from London, 43 from Bolton, 21 from Manchester, and 20 from Chichester, remain in police custody for questioning and enquiries are ongoing.”