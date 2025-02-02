Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have named the four people who died after a vehicle crashed into a building in Essex.

Officers were called to reports a vehicle had hit the building in Magdalen Street, Colchester at around 4.40am on Saturday, February 1, Essex Police said.

Emergency services attended but four people died at the scene. Now, police have confirmed the identities of those who died.

University of Essex students Makyle Bayley, Eva Darold-Tchikaya, Anthony Hibbert and Daljang Wol have all died, police confirmed. Their families have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

The scene in Colchester after a vehicle crashed into a building in Magdalen Street. Four people have died in the incident. | Essex Police/PA Wire

Magdalen Street was closed throughout Saturday while an investigation took place.

Temporary assistant chief constable Stuart Hooper said: “My thoughts, and those of everyone at Essex Police, is with the friends and families of the four people who died this morning.

“I want to thank the businesses and residents in the Magdalen Street area for their support and understanding today in what has been a really difficult and tragic situation. I always want to pay tribute to emergency services personnel who have worked diligently, professionally and compassionately to ensure the dignity of those who have died.

“Our inquiries to establish what led up to the collision are ongoing and I need anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage relating to the incident has been asked to contact the force quoting incident 179 of February 1, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.