A woman and two children have also been injured and taken to hospital after the crash near Kidderminster

A four-year-old boy and two women have been killed in a horror car crash in Worcestershire.

The victims were in a blue Ford Focus when it collided with a black Audi A7 between Bewdley and Kidderminster at around 10.15pm on Wednesday (10 May). Emergency crews rushed to the scene which happened outside the Duke William Pub in Callow Hill on the A456.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ford Focus was travelling towards Kidderminster and the Audi A7 towards Rock when the collision happened. The victims in the Ford Focus were two women, aged 32 and 28, and a four-year-old boy, who were all pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and two children who were in the Audi were rushed to Worcestershire Royal Hospital with minor injuries.

Police launch appeal for dash-cam footage

Forensics at the crash scene on the A456 outside the Duke William Pub. Picture: Joseph Walshe / SWNS

Inspector Stephanie Arrowsmith, of West Mercia Police, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the people who died in the collision. I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation to call the investigating officers.

"The road is currently closed as officers carry out enquiries into the collision, we anticipate the road to be closed until later this afternoon (Thursday).”

Two other children in hospital

Advertisement

Advertisement

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 10.17pm and sent four ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene. A spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.