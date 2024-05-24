Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cordon has been put in place after a reported underground explosion in Durham

A busy city centre street has been closed after a reported underground explosion. Pavements in Durham city centre were damaged but there were no reports of any injuries following the incident at around 12.30pm on Friday.

A cordon has been put in place between Framwellgate Bridge and North Road and people have been asked to stay away.

A Durham Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Durham City shortly after 12.30pm today following what appears to be an underground explosion. Pavements were damaged during the incident in North Road but there are no reports of any injuries.