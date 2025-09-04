Francis Edwards: Manhunt launched for prisoner who has absconded from HMP Hollesley Bay
Francis Edwards, 39, was reported missing on Wednesday after he was absent at a roll call at the open prison HMP Hollesley Bay.
He is serving three years and two months for burglary and theft offences. Police say he is Caucasian, 5ft 11in - although a picture released of him appears to show him over 6ft - of a medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Edwards also has a scar on his upper right arm.
Anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts, or believe they may have seen him, is urged to call Suffolk Police on 101.