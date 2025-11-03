A flamingo has flown the coop from a wildlife park - and her owners want people to look out for her.

Frankie escaped from Paradise Park wildlife sanctuary, near Hayle in Cornwall, which has called for residents to look out for the missing bird. She took off on Sunday despite having her wing weathers clipped.

Staff from the park searched the area and responded to local sightings of the young flamingo.

Frankie the flamingo has taken off from Paradise Park wildlife sanctuary in Hayle, Cornwall | Paradise Park/Facebook

Frankie was last seen at the park at 8am on Sunday.

Sightings were reported near Porthtowan – some 13 miles away by road – on Sunday morning and back in Hayle on Sunday afternoon.

Posting on social media, the park said: “On Sunday morning our young flamingo Frankie managed to take flight from the walled garden at Paradise Park in Hayle despite having clipped feathers. She was seen at the Park at 8am, near Porthtowan at 10.15am, then above Copperhouse Pool, Hayle at 2.08pm. Staff are out searching the area and would welcome any sightings.”

Anyone who spots the flamingo can call 01736 753365 or email [email protected]