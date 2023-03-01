The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to ‘vacate’ their home at Frogmore Cottage weeks after Prince Harry released his highly-publicised memoir

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed that a “request” had been made from the royal estate for the couple to leave the residence, saying: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.” Buckingham Palace have not yet commented on the situation.

It comes amid reports of a rift between the couple and the Royal Family in the aftermath of the publishing of Harry’s controversial memoir ‘Spare’ earlier this year. King Charles is said to have sanctioned the move personally after his son gave a frank account about heated incidents with his brother, Prince William, as well as his opinion on the marriage of his father, the King, and Camilla, Queen Consort.

Rumours have swirled over the relationship between Harry and Meghan and the Royal Family since the revelations were made public. The status of a possible invite to the King’s coronation in May remains to be confirmed following the publication of the shocking memoir.

The move will not change much for the couple in their day-to-day lives but will remove their remaining foothold in the UK. Harry and Meghan moved to California in March 2020, where they still reside and raise their two children Archie and Lilibet.

Where is Frogmore Cottage?

Frogmore Cottage is located on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor. It is located approximately 25 miles outside of London.