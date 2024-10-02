Fugitive 'hot' suspect Robert Rimmer still on the run after two years as police renew appeal for information

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are still searching for a suspect with striking good looks, who has managed to evade authorities for nearly two years.

Robert Rimmer, 39, is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug-related offences in East Yorkshire. Originally from Ashton-Under-Lyne, he is believed to have connections in Blackpool, Hull, Cheshire, Liverpool, and even the Middle East.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rimmer first captured public attention in December 2022, not just for his alleged crimes, but for his smouldering appearance. His original mugshot, featuring a bearded, tattooed Rimmer in a tight-fitting grey Nike T-shirt, sparked a frenzy online, with many admirers commenting on his good looks and expressing their willingness to "help" the police find him.

Robert Rimmer who is wanted for drug offencesRobert Rimmer who is wanted for drug offences
Robert Rimmer who is wanted for drug offences

A renewed appeal in December of last year, featuring the same mugshot, was met with a similar response, with social media users flooding the post with comments about his appearance.

Despite the attention, Rimmer remains on the run. Humberside Police continue to urge the public to come forward with any information. A spokesperson for the force said: “Our wanted appeal is still active. Anybody with any information can contact us on 101 or via Crimestoppers.”

Related topics:East YorkshireHumberside PolicePolice