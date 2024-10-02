Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are still searching for a suspect with striking good looks, who has managed to evade authorities for nearly two years.

Robert Rimmer, 39, is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug-related offences in East Yorkshire. Originally from Ashton-Under-Lyne, he is believed to have connections in Blackpool, Hull, Cheshire, Liverpool, and even the Middle East.

Rimmer first captured public attention in December 2022, not just for his alleged crimes, but for his smouldering appearance. His original mugshot, featuring a bearded, tattooed Rimmer in a tight-fitting grey Nike T-shirt, sparked a frenzy online, with many admirers commenting on his good looks and expressing their willingness to "help" the police find him.

A renewed appeal in December of last year, featuring the same mugshot, was met with a similar response, with social media users flooding the post with comments about his appearance.

Despite the attention, Rimmer remains on the run. Humberside Police continue to urge the public to come forward with any information. A spokesperson for the force said: “Our wanted appeal is still active. Anybody with any information can contact us on 101 or via Crimestoppers.”