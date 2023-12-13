Police have released CCTV footage of Gaynor Lord, 55, whose belongings were found in Norwich park, before she went missing on Friday, December 8.

Police have released CCTV footage of a woman, whose belongings were found in a park, before she went missing last week. Mother-of-three Gaynor Lord was last seen on Friday afternoon (December 8) on London Street, in Norwich city centre at 2.35pm, heading towards Norwich Cathedral.

Norfolk police have since closed Wensum Park after her possessions, including her clothing, two rings and her mobile phone as well as glasses, were found in the park in various locations. Meanwhile, her olive-coloured coat she was wearing before she disappeared was later discovered in the water.

Police suspect the 55-year-old may have entered the water as extensive searches into her disappearance entered their fifth day, with support from the constabulary's Marine Unit, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, and the Coastguard. On Wednesday (December 13), underwater search teams from Lincolnshire Police joined Norfolk officers in searching the river.

In the CCTV footage, Gaynor was seen leaving Jarrold department store, where she worked, via Bedford Street at 2.45pm on Friday afternoon (December 8) although she had not been due to finish her shift until 4pm. She then proceeded to walk along London Street, Queens Street, and towards the cathedral, appearing to be in a rush as she crossed the pedestrian crossing without waiting for the signal to turn green.

It then shows her walking to and from the cathedral, on Queens Street and continuing to walk along St George’s Street at 3.49pm near to the Playhouse in Norwich. Gaynor is then seen to walk along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street and finally up St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, the last sighting of her on CCTV before going missing.

Police said due to the location of where Gaynor’s clothing and possessions were found, the park continues to be the area that’s the focus of searches.

Norwich Policing Commander, Superintendent Wes Hornigold, said: “Today we are releasing the footage of Gaynor’s last known steps on Friday afternoon before she went missing. We hope this will help to jog the memory of anyone who may have seen her in the city that afternoon or who may have footage of her journey. We are particularly keen on hearing from anyone who may have seen Gaynor in the cathedral grounds which she enters at 2.50pm and leaves at 3.23pm.

"It’s not clear where she goes inside the cathedral grounds during this time so we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen her there. We are continuing our extensive searches but would appeal to the public to come forward with any information which may help to find Gaynor. In the footage you can clearly see what she was wearing when she went missing. This is a particularly stressful time for her family and specialist officers continue to provide support.”