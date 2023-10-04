Fox and Robinson were suspended alongside Dan Wootton last week after Fox made controversial misogynistic comments about a female journalist live on air

GB news has confirmed that Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson have been sacked from the chaneel following a row over comments made by Fox live on air.

In a statement, GB News said: “Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded. As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson.

“The internal investigation into Dan Wootton continues.”

The pair were suspended from the channel last week, as well as host Dan Wootton, who is still under investigation by the channel. Speaking of journalist Ava Evans, Fox made offensive personal comments about the Joe Media political reporter, including asking: “Who would want to shag that?”

Fox, who has since apologised to Ms Evans for his comments, initially stood by his comments. Meanwhile, Wootton was criticised for appearing to laugh along with Fox as he made the comments live on air.

The moment was met with widespread criticism from across the political spectrum. Broadcasting regulator Ofcom also confirmed that it has received more than 8,800 complaints over the incident.

Although Robinson was not a part of the segment on the Dan Wootton Tonight programme, he commented publicly on the controversy and protested the move by refusing to appear on Wootton's show until he was reinstated. He said on social media: "Dan Wootton had a significant part to play in building GB News. He invited me along pre-launch, he also brought so many people onboard. Behind the cameras as well as on-screen talent.

"Including the careerist ambitious ones who are currently gunning for his job. These people are worse than the woke mob, because these vultures are giving the mob ammunition and essentially escalating the channel’s demise."

He added further to the criticsm of GB News, saying: "Our bosses are scared. Afraid of Ofcom, afraid of the woke mob, and afraid they’re going to run out of money unless they manage to sort this advertising problem out.