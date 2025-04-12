Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A breakfast news presenter has married her partner in a London ceremony.

GB News host Ellie Costello, who is a former BBC reporter, has wed her French partner Gerard Durkan. Costello, 31, wore a long-sleeved, buttoned, white mini dress to her wedding, held at Chelsea Old Town Hall on Saturday afternoon.

Her look was completed with a beaded headband and an all-white bouquet. The couple were greeted by friends and family members throwing confetti as they left the historical building.

Costello announced her engagement in a social media post in November 2023 where she showed off her engagement ring.

She said: “There’s so little good news in the world right now… I hope you don’t mind me sharing some of my own. I said YES.”

Costello is a regular presenter of the GB News weekend breakfast show, alongside Stephen Dixon, and also co-hosts the station’s weekly breakfast show with Eamonn Holmes.

She previously worked at the BBC World Service before she moved to the Victoria Derbyshire programme and then GB News.

Costello revealed on air yesterday that she was getting married today. While discussing an “uncoupling” trend that may be about to be seen in the UK - as people allegedly ditch their winter partners for more fit, “beach-ready” versions, she said: “I hope not! I'm getting married tomorrow!”

She also revealed that she was planning a religious ceremony, saying she was putting "the Lord before the law".