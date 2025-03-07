A senior police officer has written a powerful letter urging anyone with information about a woman missing for seven years to come forward.

March 7, 2018 was the last time Georgina Gharsallah was seen, in a convenience store. Despite a huge police investigation and many appeals from her desperate mother Andrea, there has been no sign of her since then. The 30-year-old had two young sons.

Police say they have carried out more than 1,000 house-to-house enquiries, taken more than 2,000 reports and statements, and investigated more than 100 potential sightings.

The senior officer in the case, Det Supt Andy Wolstenholme, has written an open letter to the people who know what happened to Georgina on that day:

“Seven years. Seven long years, you’ve kept a secret that is causing so much pain and heartbreak. Isn’t it time you gave it up?

“Georgina is loved and missed by so many people – her mother, her father, her children, her sisters, and her friends. They are desperate for answers about what happened to her on this day in March 2018. Don’t you think they deserve to know?

Georgina Gharsallah, who has not been seen since March 2018 | Issued by Sussex Police

“Put yourself in their shoes. They’ve endured sleepless nights waiting for Georgina to come home. They’ve replayed conversations and moments spent with Georgina, not realising at the time they would be the last ones before she disappeared. They’ve not been able to move forward with their lives for fear of leaving Georgina behind. Imagine if that was someone you loved – how would you cope with such torment?

“You have the power to change that. The information you have could bring an end to all the unanswered questions and provide some form of closure to Georgina’s family. Keeping that to yourself is a lot to have on your conscience, isn’t it?

Georgina Gharsallah

“We know you might be scared, but that’s why we give people the option to report anonymously through Crimestoppers. No one ever needs to know the information came from you. You might not know the whole truth, and you might think the small snippet of information you have is irrelevant. It’s not.

“Are you protecting someone? If so, ask yourself the question – would they do the same for you if things got tough or the tables were turned?

“We’re asking you to do the right thing and share the information with us. Do it for yourself, to be free from that burden of knowledge. Do it for Georgina’s family and friends, to ease the anguish of not knowing what happened to her. Do it for Georgina, because she deserves justice. What’s stopping you?”

Georgina was last seen in Clifton Food and Wine on Clifton Road, Worthing, West Sussex, on the morning of March 7 2018. There is a possibility she was seen later that day crossing Chapel Road in Worthing town centre with another woman, but this has never been confirmed. Police continue to appeal for information in relation to the footage and ask anyone who recognises either of the women to come forward.

CCTV showing someone who may be Georgina Gharsallah with an unidentified person

In August 2019, Georgina’s disappearance was recorded as a homicide and Crimestoppers are offering a £20,000 reward for information that “leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible”.

People can report information to police directly either online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Pavo. You can also share information via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.