Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Search called off to find crew members missing after cargo ship sank
New York judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in $250m fraud case
Man found guilty of gimp suit offences towards female motorists
Schoolgirl who died in M53 coach crash remembered at funeral
Man gets jail for life for murder of wife in knife attack
Elon Musk labels Humza Yousaf 'blatant racist'
A ghost sign in Blyth, Northumberland. (Peter Williams English Heritage)A ghost sign in Blyth, Northumberland. (Peter Williams English Heritage)
A ghost sign in Blyth, Northumberland. (Peter Williams English Heritage)

The ghost signs around the UK that still adorn historical buildings in many communities

'These mysterious pieces of secret history are a special reminder of the people who came before us.'

Gurj Nanrah
By Gurj Nanrah
2 minutes ago

The nation is full of historic buildings that have been converted for modern uses by businesses today. But these same buildings were once businesses of the past that served the community in the surrounding area.

Vanishing over time, it's easy to see why some of these businesses have been forgotten. But their legacies linger on in the form of the fading ghost signs that remain from their heydays.

Ghost signs are old, often hand-painted advertising or shop signs, still preserved on buildings in urban areas such as high streets.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England said: “Once you start looking up on high streets and hunting for ghost signs, you’ll find that they’re hidden in plain sight, tucked away down alleyways or hiding among rooftops.

"These mysterious pieces of secret history are a special reminder of the people who came before us, and the urban spaces and high streets they made their own. We want to hear what people know and love about their local ghost signs, and to create a map that we can all use to explore this evocative part of our urban heritage.”  

With the public’s help, Historic England wants to know more about these faded relics- including where they are and why they are important to local communities.

If you know of ghost sign like those below in your surrounding area, you can help Historic England record it on a map here.

Fleet Street, London (Katherine Gonzalez Source Historic England Archive)

1. "A reminder of Fleet Street's famous past: the last two journalists working on Fleet Street left the building in 2016, but the Dundee-based publisher, best known for the Beano, Dandy, and Jackie magazines, still has advertising staff here."

Fleet Street, London (Katherine Gonzalez Source Historic England Archive)

Fish St, Leeds, West Yorkshire (The Historic England Archive)

2. The Empire Cafe, 6 Fish St, Leeds, West Yorkshire Ghost sign uncovered by new business owners. Portrait of woman standing outside The Empire Cafe, in the rain holding an umbrella.

Fish St, Leeds, West Yorkshire (The Historic England Archive)

A ghost sign in Shrewbury (Historic England Archive)

3. Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Ditherington, Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

A ghost sign in Shrewbury (Historic England Archive)

Stoke Newington Church Street (Coralie Datta, Source Historic England Archive)

4. On the building above the shop front there is a faded sign from an old fountain pen shop

Stoke Newington Church Street (Coralie Datta, Source Historic England Archive)

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CommunityEnglandheritageHistory