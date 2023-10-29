'These mysterious pieces of secret history are a special reminder of the people who came before us.'

The nation is full of historic buildings that have been converted for modern uses by businesses today. But these same buildings were once businesses of the past that served the community in the surrounding area.

Vanishing over time, it's easy to see why some of these businesses have been forgotten. But their legacies linger on in the form of the fading ghost signs that remain from their heydays.

Ghost signs are old, often hand-painted advertising or shop signs, still preserved on buildings in urban areas such as high streets.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England said: “Once you start looking up on high streets and hunting for ghost signs, you’ll find that they’re hidden in plain sight, tucked away down alleyways or hiding among rooftops.

"These mysterious pieces of secret history are a special reminder of the people who came before us, and the urban spaces and high streets they made their own. We want to hear what people know and love about their local ghost signs, and to create a map that we can all use to explore this evocative part of our urban heritage.”

With the public’s help, Historic England wants to know more about these faded relics- including where they are and why they are important to local communities.

If you know of ghost sign like those below in your surrounding area, you can help Historic England record it on a map here.

1 . "A reminder of Fleet Street's famous past: the last two journalists working on Fleet Street left the building in 2016, but the Dundee-based publisher, best known for the Beano, Dandy, and Jackie magazines, still has advertising staff here." Fleet Street, London (Katherine Gonzalez Source Historic England Archive)

2 . The Empire Cafe, 6 Fish St, Leeds, West Yorkshire Ghost sign uncovered by new business owners. Portrait of woman standing outside The Empire Cafe, in the rain holding an umbrella. Fish St, Leeds, West Yorkshire (The Historic England Archive)

3 . Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Ditherington, Shrewsbury, Shropshire. A ghost sign in Shrewbury (Historic England Archive)

4 . On the building above the shop front there is a faded sign from an old fountain pen shop Stoke Newington Church Street (Coralie Datta, Source Historic England Archive)