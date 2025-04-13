Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fundraising push has been launched after a three-year-old child was killed in a heartbreaking road collision.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Gideon Booker died on Friday after being hit by a Ford Transit van. Police are investigating. Now a GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family. Called “In loving memory of Gideon - Supporting the Booker family” it has already reached its target of £20,000.

The page says: “The Booker family's world changed forever when their precious three-year-old boy, Gideon, was unexpectedly called home to be with Jesus. No parent should ever have to face the pain of losing a child, and yet here they are - walking through unimaginable sorrow with quiet strength and grace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gideon was full of joy and sweetness—he loved Bob the Builder, Thomas the Tank Engine, cuddles, and Dinosaur. His smile lit up every room he entered, and his presence brought warmth and laughter to all who knew him. As a community, we want to rally around the Booker family during this deeply painful time.

“Our hope is to bless them in tangible ways, to ease the burden of practical needs while they grieve, rest, and begin the long journey of healing.”

Gideon Booker who died after being hit by a Ford Transit van on Friday in Wimborne, Dorset | GoFundMe

It explains that the money will go towards funeral and memorial costs and unexpected expenses. It adds: “We know that no amount of money can take away the pain - but our love, prayers, and generosity can lighten the load. Whether you're able to give financially, pray, share memories, or simply hold this family in your heart—thank you. Every act of kindness is a gift of grace.”

A family member posted on Facebook: “Our wonderful 3yr old nephew Gideon, sadly passed away after an RTA - his parents and family are devastated. His dad is a former paratrooper from 3 Para who has completed 3 tours of Afghanistan. Let's show this wonderful family the love and support to help them through this terrible time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A nearby children’s nursery posted online: “This unimaginable tragedy happened in Cutler’s Place, very close to our nursery, on Friday afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.”

The collision happened just before 2pm on Friday in Cutlers Place in Colehill, Wimborne in Dorset. Police confirmed a Ford Transit van and a young child pedestrian were involved, and that it happened near the junction with Middlehill Road. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Joe Wheable, of Dorset Police’s roads policing team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts and hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the young child who very sadly died in this collision. We are continuing to carry out a detailed investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoke to police, or anyone who may have captured relevant dashcam footage, to please make contact with us. Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding during the road closures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information can contact Dorset Police here, email them at [email protected] or call quoting incident number 11:266. Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online here or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.

The GoFundMe fundraising appeal can be found here.