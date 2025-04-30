Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A child has died at a campsite after being hit by a car.

The one-year-old girl was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in an air ambulance but later died.

The collision happened at the Bryn Gloch caravan and camping site in Betws Garmon, near Caernarfon in North Wales at about 10.20am on Monday.

The girl was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, but North Wales Police said: “Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the child died in hospital.”

The coroner has been informed.

Sergeant Simon Hughes from the Road Crime Unit said: "We extend our condolences to the girl's family during this difficult time. They will now be assisted by a specially trained Family Liaison Officer. The investigation to establish the cause of the collision is under way and I would like to thank everyone who helped at the site today."