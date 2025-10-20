An appeal has gone out after a girl was raped in a park.

The girl said she was approached by the man, whom she did not know, between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday, as she was walking home.

After he started talking her he took her to some woods and threatened her before assaulting her.

He is white, about 5ft 8in and in his mid-30s, with dark hair, worn in a bun, a short goatie beard and a moustache. He wore a blue jacket with an orange drawstring bag on his back and was on a bicycle with thick tyres at the time of the incident.

Officers are continuing to pursue several enquiries to establish the full circumstances, including forensic analysis at the scene, checks for CCTV opportunities and extensive house-to-house enquiries.

The assault happened on Tunbridge Wells Common in Kent, close to Mount Ephraim and the junction for Molyneux Park Road. He approached her when she was in Victoria Road and they walked together towards Mount Ephraim.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is urged to come forward to Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/180747/25. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using its online form. Motorists with dashcam who may have been near the area, as well as businesses and residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV, are also asked to check for any footage.