Man, 55, dies after horror plunge from balcony at Glasgow's Gallery Of Modern Art
Emergency service were called to the city centre attraction in Royal Exchange Square at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, September 11 after reports that a person had fallen from a balcony inside the museum. However, despite the efforts of emergency staff, the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland confirmed the man’s death in a statement shared on Thursday morning (September 12). The force said: “Around 12.30pm on Wednesday, 11 September, we received a report a man had fallen from height inside an art gallery on Royal Exchange Square.
“Emergency services attended but the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Glasgow Life, who run the museum, had closed the gallery while emergency services were in attendance. The Gallery of Modern Art is due to re-open as normal at 10am on Thursday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.